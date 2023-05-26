NEWS

Herpetologist in intensive care after snakebite

A 40-year-old herpetologist is in intensive care in hospital after being bitten by a viper in a Thessaloniki school.

The incident happened on Friday evening when the volunteer herpetologist – a zoologist who studies reptiles and amphibians – was called to the school to trap a viper spotted by a teacher.

However, the viper reportedly bit the woman in her attempt to catch and immobilize it.

The emergency services were immediately called but the woman’s condition worsened.

She was taken to Papanikolaou hospital in the city and intubated. [ERT]

