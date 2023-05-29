NEWS

Three arrested for damaging city bus in eastern Thessaloniki

File photo.

Three individuals have been apprehended by the police in eastern Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, on charges of causing damage to a city bus.

According to reports, a heated altercation unfolded between the bus driver and the youths on Sunday evening. After disembarking from the bus, the suspects allegedly threw stones at the moving vehicle, resulting in the shattering of one of its windows.

The bus driver promptly contacted the authorities, who swiftly responded to the incident. The law enforcement officials successfully apprehended the alleged culprits involved in the act of vandalism.

Crime Transport

