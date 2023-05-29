NEWS

Swedish foreign minister to meet Turkish counterpart for NATO discussion

Swedish foreign minister to meet Turkish counterpart for NATO discussion
[AP]

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom will meet his Turkish counterpart this week to discuss Sweden’s delayed NATO accession process, he told a broadcaster on Monday.

Billstrom said he had contacted Mevlut Cavusoglu to congratulate President Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in the presidential election over the weekend.

“He responded very quickly and confirmed that we could make contact and discuss the NATO question,” Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported Billstrom as saying.

The meeting will take place at meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo on Thursday. [Reuters]

Turkey NATO Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey tells US it hopes Sweden will fulfil NATO commitments
NEWS

Turkey tells US it hopes Sweden will fulfil NATO commitments

Turkish foreign minister says Sweden must take further steps for NATO bid
NEWS

Turkish foreign minister says Sweden must take further steps for NATO bid

Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal
NEWS

Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal

Blinken, in Turkey, backs speedy Nordics accession to NATO
NEWS

Blinken, in Turkey, backs speedy Nordics accession to NATO

Finnish president wants Finland, Sweden in NATO by summer
NEWS

Finnish president wants Finland, Sweden in NATO by summer

Congress has to be on board with F-16 sale, State Department says 
NEWS

Congress has to be on board with F-16 sale, State Department says 