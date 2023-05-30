NEWS

EU firefighting pilot project lauded for positive role

EU firefighting pilot project lauded for positive role

The European Commissioner for crisis management has emphasized the importance of a pilot program for prepositioning firefighters and equipment implemented in Greece last summer.

Speaking to European news agencies, Janez Lenarcic stressed Greece’s importance as an assistance hub in the East Mediterranean and the Balkans. He said that the idea of prepositioning was originally discussed following Greece’s devastating fires in the summer of 2021. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis proposed the idea and Lenarcic collaborated with Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides to launch the project. Six countries participated – Bulgaria, Finland, France, Germany, Romania and Norway.

As a result of the positive feedback from the project, Lenarcic announced plans to increase prepositioning. “We intend to have this year, this fire season, more than 400 firefighters pre-deployed in Portugal, France and Greece,” he said.

EU Fire Climate Crisis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Over 180 firefighters coming to Greece from five European countries in July and August
NEWS

Over 180 firefighters coming to Greece from five European countries in July and August

EU proposes midway path on climate damage fund to unblock COP27 talks
NEWS

EU proposes midway path on climate damage fund to unblock COP27 talks

EU to tell UN summit it plans to raise climate target in 2023, says source
NEWS

EU to tell UN summit it plans to raise climate target in 2023, says source

EU plans to build firefighting fleet faster after summer of climate crises
NEWS

EU plans to build firefighting fleet faster after summer of climate crises

EU ministers seek deals on climate laws as economy woes test green pledges
NEWS

EU ministers seek deals on climate laws as economy woes test green pledges

National e-Mobility Plan posted for public consultation
ECONOMY

National e-Mobility Plan posted for public consultation