Ethnic Greek mayor-elect transferred to Tirana prison hospital

Fredi Beleri, the ethnic Greek mayor-elect of Himare, was transferred to the Tirana prison hospital on Monday, after he felt unwell due to heart-related health problems.

It is the second time that Beleri has shown these symptoms in the last two days and he will undergo specific tests, according to press reports.

Beleri won the mayoral race in southern Albania on May 14, but remains detained by court order following suspicions of alleged voter bribery.

His associate, Panteli Kokaveshi, also an ethnic Greek, who was also remanded in custody for the same case, was also transferred on Monday from the Tirana university hospital to the city’s prison hospital.

Beleri’s imprisonment and the inability to take the oath could cost him the mayorship as the swearing-in requires the personal presence of the winner at the municipal council within three months of receiving the appointment from the Central Electoral Commission.