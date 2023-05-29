NEWS

Ethnic Greek mayor-elect transferred to Tirana prison hospital

Ethnic Greek mayor-elect transferred to Tirana prison hospital

Fredi Beleri, the ethnic Greek mayor-elect of Himare, was transferred to the Tirana prison hospital on Monday, after he felt unwell due to heart-related health problems.

It is the second time that Beleri has shown these symptoms in the last two days and he will undergo specific tests, according to press reports.

Beleri won the mayoral race in southern Albania on May 14, but remains detained by court order following suspicions of alleged voter bribery.

His associate, Panteli Kokaveshi, also an ethnic Greek, who was also remanded in custody for the same case, was also transferred on Monday from the Tirana university hospital to the city’s prison hospital.

Beleri’s imprisonment and the inability to take the oath could cost him the mayorship as the swearing-in requires the personal presence of the winner at the municipal council within three months of receiving the appointment from the Central Electoral Commission.

Albania Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Shady business deal behind mayor’s arrest?
NEWS

Shady business deal behind mayor’s arrest?

FM calls for release of Himare mayor
NEWS

FM calls for release of Himare mayor

Greek PM sends Albania new stern message
NEWS

Greek PM sends Albania new stern message

Albania’s EU prospects depend on respecting the rights of its ethnic Greek minority says PM
NEWS

Albania’s EU prospects depend on respecting the rights of its ethnic Greek minority says PM

Beleri responds to election victory with unity and equality pledge
NEWS

Beleri responds to election victory with unity and equality pledge

Beleri wins Himara mayoral race in Albania’s local elections
NEWS

Beleri wins Himara mayoral race in Albania’s local elections