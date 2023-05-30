Corinth Canal preparing for summer opening

The iconic Corinth Canal is preparing to reopen for four months on June 1 after eight months of work. Corinth Canal SA (AEDIK) said the canal will be closed again at the end of September to allow work to continue on protecting the embankments from erosion.

According to the project schedule, it is estimated that the work will be finally completed in February 2024 when the canal will return to normal 24-hour operation.

During last year’s three-month summer opening the canal operated uninterruptedly and safely, recording the best performance in the last 20 years. The vessels that sailed through came from 70 different countries, the main ones being France, Germany, the USA, France and Spain.