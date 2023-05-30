NEWS

Four arrested over death of Perama worker

[Intime News]

Four people were arrested on Tuesday in connection to the death of a worker and the serious injury of two others during repair work carried out at the shipyard in Perama, northwest of the port of Piraeus, on Monday. 

These are the ship captain, the safety officer who supervises the health and safety measures for the workers, the employer of the crane operator, and the representative of the company that carries out the repair work.

The accident occurred when a propeller being lifted by a crane fell during transport, killing the 47-year-old man and injuring two other workers, aged 47 and 43. The operator was rushed to Tzaneio Hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

One of the dock workers is undergoing surgery for leg injuries, while the other has been hospitalized with serious head injuries.

Shipping Minister Theodoros Kliaris was informed of the accident and ordered an immediate investigation into its causes. He also contacted the relatives of the deceased to express his condolences.

Accident

