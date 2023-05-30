Italian experts arrive to study Tempe train event recorder

Four Italian experts brought in to assist in the investigation over the deadly train collision at Tempe last February appeared on Tuesday before the appellate examining magistrate in charge of the probe on Tuesday.

The four Italians will examine the train event recorder retrieved from the wreckage of the passenger train that collided head-on with a freighter heading in the opposite direction on the night of February 28.

The report that will be drafted by the four experts will complete the judicial investigation that will determine whether additional individuals may be criminally liable, apart from the seven people already facing charges.

The rail accident, the biggest in Greece’s history, claimed the lives of 57 individuals and injured dozens.