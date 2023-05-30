NEWS

Body of drowned migrant washes up on Antiparos

[InTime News]

The body of woman, a passenger on a migrant boat that sank northeast of Mykonos on May 26, was found washed up on a rocky shore on the island of Antiparos on Tuesday. 

The body was recognised by two other passengers.

The confirmed death toll from the accident has so far reached nine – seven women and two men. Two survivors rescued by Greek authorities told coast guard officers that there were 17 people on the sunken speedboat, including four to five women and a seven-year-old girl.

The Coast Guard is continuing its search to locate the missing passengers. 

Migration

