Body of drowned migrant washes up on Antiparos

The body of woman, a passenger on a migrant boat that sank northeast of Mykonos on May 26, was found washed up on a rocky shore on the island of Antiparos on Tuesday.

The body was recognised by two other passengers.

The confirmed death toll from the accident has so far reached nine – seven women and two men. Two survivors rescued by Greek authorities told coast guard officers that there were 17 people on the sunken speedboat, including four to five women and a seven-year-old girl.

The Coast Guard is continuing its search to locate the missing passengers.