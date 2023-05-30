Mykonos: Divers recover five bodies from sunken migrant vessel

Specialized divers have recovered the dead bodies of four women and a man from a speedboat carrying migrants that sank last Friday northeast of Mykonos.

The bodies were picked up by a coast guard patrol vessel and taken to Kalafati bay and from there to a local health center.

Earlier, the body of a woman, who was also a passenger on the same vessel, was found washed up on a rocky shore on the island of Antiparos. Her body was recognized by two survivors of the shipwreck.

The latest discovery raises the confirmed death toll from the accident to nine (seven women and two men).

The two survivors, who were rescued by Greek authorities, told coast guard officers that there were 17 people on the speedboat, including at least four to five women and a seven-year-old girl.

The coast guard is continuing a search and rescue operation to locate the missing passengers. [AMNA]