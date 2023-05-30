Increase in safety measures at shipyards agreed for summer

Ministry officials and representatives of shipyard workers have met and agreed on increased safety measures at shipyards during the summer, following a fatal accident on Monday.

A 47-year-old crane operator died and two others were injured in the accident, which took place during repair work on a ship.

The meeting included officials from the Shipping and Island Policy and Labor ministries, the Labor Inspection Authority, and worker representatives from the Piraeus/Drapetsona/Keratsini and Perama/Salamina shipyards.

They discussed in detail working conditions and agreed on increasing the minimum shift requirements for technical staff while repair work is being carried out over the next three months, during which temperatures are at their highest.

Meanwhile, Piraeus Labor Center has called a rally on Korai Square in Piraeus on Wednesday evening to protest the death of the worker.

In a statement, the center said workers have been staging continuous protests to call for improved health and safety measures and supervision and the implementation of a collective labor agreement in the sector.

Workers at the Perama shipyard held a 24-hour strike and rally on Tuesday. [AMNA]