Ivanka Trump: Acropolis is where ‘history comes alive’

“The Acropolis is a testament to the incredible achievements of ancient Greek civilization and their enduring legacy,” Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US president Donald Trump, has said.

Taking to Instagram after a visit to the citadel with her husband Jared Kushner, Trump said the Acropolis is “a place where history comes alive, transporting you back in time to an era of myth, philosophy, and cultural brilliance.”

She said she was “awe-inspired by the incredible power of human ingenuity” as she stood “surrounded by iconic structures like the Parthenon and the Erechtheion.”

The views from the rock were “breathtaking, offering a mesmerizing blend of ancient and modern cityscapes.”

“It’s a sight that will forever be etched in my memory.”

 
 
 
 
 
