Tsipras calls for resilience and focus ahead of repeat election

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras has emphasized the need for his party to overcome the shock of the May 21 elections and rally their fighting spirit as they prepare for the repeat election on June 25.

During his first television interview since the polls, which aired on Star TV’s main newscast on Tuesday evening, Tsipras underscored that his party remains the sole political force with an alternative plan of governance in opposition to New Democracy conservatives.

Commented on what he described as a “painful and unforeseen” electoral outcome, Tsipras disclosed that he had contemplated resigning on the night of the elections. However, after overcoming the initial shock, he recognized that deserting the battle was not a viable option.

Tsipras attributed SYRIZA’s disappointing electoral performance to their own shortcomings, particularly in effectively communicating their political message. He acknowledged that the party had conveyed a confusing image, and some members had made regrettable statements in media interactions.

The leftist leader also touched upon their aspiration for a simple proportional system, which, despite being a dream, had not been embraced by the political system. He further observed that a majority of voters appeared to prefer single-party governments over coalitions.

Tsipras placed blame on fear-mongering propaganda that targeted his leftist party, highlighting how voters in May were swayed by misinformation that falsely claimed SYRIZA intended to increase social insurance contributions. In contrast, he said, the potential impact of an extended New Democracy rule on freelancers and farmers, leaving them without necessary medical and health insurance, went unnoticed.

The former prime minister acknowledged his own failure to redirect the conversation towards the broader issues at stake and the future governance of the country over the next four years. Expressing remorse, he stated, “I, too, was unable to shift the focus to the higher stakes.” [AMNA, Kathimerini]