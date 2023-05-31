Mitsotakis renews call for support in Crete campaign rally

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis embarked on his second day of campaigning in the southern island of Crete, beginning with a visit to Mylopotamos in Rethymno. There, he urged voters to renew their confidence in the conservative party ahead of the repeat elections on June 25. Mitsotakis aims to consolidate the victory achieved on May 21, which fell short of securing a parliamentary majority.

“Nothing has been decided. We start from the beginning to be winners once again,” he declared at a party rally.

Mitsotakis expressed gratitude to the residents who supported his party’s program and his candidacy, promising to continue supporting the primary sector by standing beside farmers.

He expressed his happiness to be in Mylopotamos, alongside the people whom his late father, the late prime minister Konstantinos Mitsotakis, cherished and supported. Moreover, he pledged to make time for a grand celebration on Mount Psiloritis. [AMNA, Kathimerini]