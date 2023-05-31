Expansion of rescEU aerial firefighting fleet for wildfire season announced

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic has said that the rescEU aerial firefighting fleet will be doubled for this year’s wildfire season. The announcement was made Wednesday during the 10th anniversary celebration of the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Center.

The expanded rescEU firefighting aircraft reserve will now consist of 24 airplanes and 4 helicopters contributed by 10 member states. The breakdown of contributions is as follows:

Croatia: Two medium scooping airplanes

Cyprus: Two light planes

Czechia: Two helicopters

France: Two medium scooping airplanes and one helicopter

Germany: Two light planes

Greece: Two medium scooping airplanes, two light planes, and one helicopter

Italy: Two medium scooping airplanes and two light planes

Portugal: Two light planes

Spain: Two medium scooping airplanes

Sweden: Four light planes

Furthermore, Austria, Bulgaria, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia have pledged to dispatch nearly 450 firefighters who will be prepositioned in Greece, France, and Portugal.

Greece’s Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection welcomed this development Wednesday, hailing it as a crucial step in strengthening Europe’s defense against wildfires.

The ministry emphasized the importance of bolstering European solidarity and effectively responding to the climate crisis’ impact. [Combined reports]