NEWS

Expansion of rescEU aerial firefighting fleet for wildfire season announced

Expansion of rescEU aerial firefighting fleet for wildfire season announced

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic has said that the rescEU aerial firefighting fleet will be doubled for this year’s wildfire season. The announcement was made Wednesday during the 10th anniversary celebration of the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Center.

The expanded rescEU firefighting aircraft reserve will now consist of 24 airplanes and 4 helicopters contributed by 10 member states. The breakdown of contributions is as follows:

Croatia: Two medium scooping airplanes
Cyprus: Two light planes
Czechia: Two helicopters
France: Two medium scooping airplanes and one helicopter
Germany: Two light planes
Greece: Two medium scooping airplanes, two light planes, and one helicopter
Italy: Two medium scooping airplanes and two light planes
Portugal: Two light planes
Spain: Two medium scooping airplanes
Sweden: Four light planes

Furthermore, Austria, Bulgaria, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia have pledged to dispatch nearly 450 firefighters who will be prepositioned in Greece, France, and Portugal.

Greece’s Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection welcomed this development Wednesday, hailing it as a crucial step in strengthening Europe’s defense against wildfires. 

The ministry emphasized the importance of bolstering European solidarity and effectively responding to the climate crisis’ impact. [Combined reports]

Fire Climate Crisis EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU firefighting pilot project lauded for positive role
NEWS

EU firefighting pilot project lauded for positive role

Over 180 firefighters coming to Greece from five European countries in July and August
NEWS

Over 180 firefighters coming to Greece from five European countries in July and August

EU proposes midway path on climate damage fund to unblock COP27 talks
NEWS

EU proposes midway path on climate damage fund to unblock COP27 talks

EU to tell UN summit it plans to raise climate target in 2023, says source
NEWS

EU to tell UN summit it plans to raise climate target in 2023, says source

EU plans to build firefighting fleet faster after summer of climate crises
NEWS

EU plans to build firefighting fleet faster after summer of climate crises

EU ministers seek deals on climate laws as economy woes test green pledges
NEWS

EU ministers seek deals on climate laws as economy woes test green pledges