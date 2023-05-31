NEWS

Greek foreign minister to discuss release of Himare mayor with Albanian counterpart

Greek foreign minister to discuss release of Himare mayor with Albanian counterpart

Greek interim Foreign Minister Vassilis Kaskarelis is scheduled to meet with his Albanian counterpart, Olta Xhacka, during the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo. The purpose of the meeting is to address the issue of the release of the elected ethnic Greek mayor of Himare, Fredi Beleri, and his close associate Pantelis Kokavesis according to diplomatic sources.

At the same time, Kaskarelis is said to be in constant communication with Greece’s ambassador to Tirana, Konstantina Kamitsi, to ensure ongoing updates on the matter. Simultaneously, appropriate instructions are being provided for handling the aforementioned case.

Following relevant instructions, Greece’s ambassador has recently met with Beleri and Kokavesis. She remains in continuous communication with their relatives and lawyers.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Expansion of rescEU aerial firefighting fleet for wildfire season announced
NEWS

Expansion of rescEU aerial firefighting fleet for wildfire season announced

Three top parties put spotlight on tax plans
NEWS

Three top parties put spotlight on tax plans

Kremlin: Putin, Erdogan to meet in foreseeable future
NEWS

Kremlin: Putin, Erdogan to meet in foreseeable future

New Turkish cabinet almost certain to include Simsek, sources tell Reuters
ECONOMY

New Turkish cabinet almost certain to include Simsek, sources tell Reuters

Mitsotakis renews call for support in Crete campaign rally
NEWS

Mitsotakis renews call for support in Crete campaign rally

Tsipras calls for resilience and focus ahead of repeat election
NEWS

Tsipras calls for resilience and focus ahead of repeat election