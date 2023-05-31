Greek foreign minister to discuss release of Himare mayor with Albanian counterpart

Greek interim Foreign Minister Vassilis Kaskarelis is scheduled to meet with his Albanian counterpart, Olta Xhacka, during the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo. The purpose of the meeting is to address the issue of the release of the elected ethnic Greek mayor of Himare, Fredi Beleri, and his close associate Pantelis Kokavesis according to diplomatic sources.

At the same time, Kaskarelis is said to be in constant communication with Greece’s ambassador to Tirana, Konstantina Kamitsi, to ensure ongoing updates on the matter. Simultaneously, appropriate instructions are being provided for handling the aforementioned case.

Following relevant instructions, Greece’s ambassador has recently met with Beleri and Kokavesis. She remains in continuous communication with their relatives and lawyers.