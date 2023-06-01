Two men in Crete missing during boat trip found alive

Two men who went missing earlier this week during a boat trip in northeastern Crete were found at a rocky outcrop by volunteers on Thursday morning.

The two men, a Greek national and a foreigner, had rented an inflatable boat, reports said. The weather conditions were good and there were no winds in the area when they disappeared.

Their relatives declared them missing shortly after seven on Wednesday, after they failed to return or answer calls.

The owner of the rental boat service told police that one of his boats went missing on Tuesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard and the police were searching the coastal area in Hersonissos while ships travelling in the area were also alerted about their disappearance.