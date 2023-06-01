Drop reported in Covid cases, though fatalities persist

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) on Thursday reported 45 Covid-related death in the week of May 22-28, adding that all the fatalities were in the 71-96 age group.

There were also 40 patients with the virus on ventilators over that same period, though the number of patients needing to be intubated decreased by 59% compared to the four previous weeks and hospital admissions for Covid dropped by 2% against the four-week average.

In the meantime, weekly samples of viral loads in urban waste across Greece showed a rise in the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in four of 10 regions checked.