NEWS

Drop reported in Covid cases, though fatalities persist

Drop reported in Covid cases, though fatalities persist
[AP]

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) on Thursday reported 45 Covid-related death in the week of May 22-28, adding that all the fatalities were in the 71-96 age group. 

There were also 40 patients with the virus on ventilators over that same period, though the number of patients needing to be intubated decreased by 59% compared to the four previous weeks and hospital admissions for Covid dropped by 2% against the four-week average.

In the meantime, weekly samples of viral loads in urban waste across Greece showed a rise in the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in four of 10 regions checked.

Coronavirus Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New cases of Covid-19 slightly up
NEWS

New cases of Covid-19 slightly up

Rise in coronavirus infections, drop in flu cases
NEWS

Rise in coronavirus infections, drop in flu cases

Savvopoulos hospitalized with Covid-19
NEWS

Savvopoulos hospitalized with Covid-19

Covid-19 positivity rate on the rise as Greece records 38 deaths
NEWS

Covid-19 positivity rate on the rise as Greece records 38 deaths

Covid deaths ease, but ICU patients up from last week
NEWS

Covid deaths ease, but ICU patients up from last week

WHO revises Covid-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era
NEWS

WHO revises Covid-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era