EU chides Greece over laws on working conditions

The European Commission on Thursday said that it has sent Greece a formal request to comply following the country’s failure to incorporate EU Directive 2019/1152 on” transparent and predictable working conditions” into national law.

“With the new rules, workers have, for instance, the right to more predictability regarding assignments and working time. They will also have the right to receive timely and more complete information about the essential aspects of their job, such as place of work and remuneration,” the Commission said in its announcement.

It stressed that the new rules are also expected to benefit, in particular, workers in precarious forms of employment.

Greece, along with Spain and Luxembourg, was first issued with a formal notice on the same matter by the Commission in September 2022. Failure to comply with the latest warning within two months may lead to a referral to the European Court of Justice.