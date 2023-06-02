Caretaker PM hosts meeting to discuss policing issues

Greece’s caretaker prime minister Ioannis Sarmas hosted a meeting on Thursday at Maximos Mansion in Athens to discuss the question of maintaining appropriate policing in the framework of the state’s continuity between the election last month and the next one on June 25.

The meeting was attended by law enforcement authorities, Citizens’ Protection Minister Charalambos Lalousis, Police Chief Lazaros Mavropoulos and State Minister Vassilios Skouris.

According to the PM’s press office, Lalousis presented the full range of police actions, including challenges in major urban areas and along the borders, enforcing decisions on planning violations in tourist destinations, and the force’s actions to ensure visitor safety.

The police were specifically mentioned as protecting the individual right to freedom of movement, which is breached for people with disabilities by vehicles parked illegally on pavements and crossings.