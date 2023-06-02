NEWS

Mitsotakis tests positive for Covid-19

Mitsotakis tests positive for Covid-19

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced that he has Covid-19, in a video posted to his Instagram and TikTok accounts.

“The hugs and kisses of the pre-election period are always pleasant, but sometimes they have a price. Today I took a Covid test and I’m positive, so I will need to stay at home for a few days,” he said.

The diagnosis meant he had to postpone a trip to Mount Athos, which he was planning to visit on Whit Monday.

He said he would continue campaigning on TikTok.

Mitsotakis made the announcement after a visit to Corinth. In May last year, the former prime minister tested positive for Covid after a trip to Istanbul. 

Coronavirus Elections

