Police officer dies after being hit by car

A 43-year-old police officer died late on Thursday after being hit by a car on Katechaki Avenue in eastern Athens.

The police officer was run down while he was responding to a call about an accident near the Attiki Odos exit for the suburb of Ilioupoli at around 10.30 p.m.

He was rushed to the nearby Military Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries a few hours later. The driver of the car, a doctor, has been arrested and reportedly told investigators that he did not see the police officer standing in the road.