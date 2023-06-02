Snakebite victim expected to make full recovery

A herpetologist who was bitten by a horned viper in Thessaloniki was moved from intensive care into a regular ward on Saturday after being rushed to the northern port city’s Papanikolaou Hospital on March 26 with anaphylactic shock.

The 39-year-old scientist, who works as a volunteer with the city’s emergency services, was bitten while trying to remove the snake from a schoolyard.

Her condition had been described as critical, but doctors at the Papanikolaou are confident she will make a full recovery, state broadcaster ERT reported.