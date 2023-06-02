College in Greece program celebrates 60 years with DC reception

College Year in Athens, a non-profit educational institution based in Cambridge, Massachussets, hosted a reception for partner institutions, alumni, donors, and other friends of CYA in Washington D.C. during this week’s NAFSA 2023 conference for international educators.

Among the many who attended the reception were CYA President Alexis Phylactopoulos (left in photo), a retired diplomat, and Alexandra Papadopoulou (second from right), Greece’s Ambassador to Washington.

Established in 1962, CYA was the first study abroad program in Greece for English-speaking undergraduates. It offers semester, academic year, summer and winter study abroad programs that combine academic instruction at the Athens-based International Center for Hellenic and Mediterranean Studies (DIKEMES) with close contact with locals and the country’s culture.

CYA collaborates with over 550 universities in the US and have over 10,000 graduates; in the last five years alone, students from 202 colleges and universities, including the country’s most prestigious institutions, attended courses in Athens.