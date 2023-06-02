NEWS

College in Greece program celebrates 60 years with DC reception

College in Greece program celebrates 60 years with DC reception

College Year in Athens, a non-profit educational institution based in Cambridge, Massachussets, hosted a reception for partner institutions, alumni, donors, and other friends of CYA in Washington D.C. during this week’s NAFSA 2023 conference for international educators.

Among the many who attended the reception were CYA President Alexis Phylactopoulos (left in photo), a retired diplomat, and Alexandra Papadopoulou (second from right), Greece’s Ambassador to Washington.

Established in 1962, CYA was the first study abroad program in Greece for English-speaking undergraduates. It offers semester, academic year, summer and winter study abroad programs that combine academic instruction at the Athens-based International Center for Hellenic and Mediterranean Studies (DIKEMES) with close contact with locals and the country’s culture.

CYA collaborates with over 550 universities in the US and have over 10,000 graduates; in the last five years alone, students from 202 colleges and universities, including the country’s most prestigious institutions, attended courses in Athens.

Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Digital backdoor to exams platform
NEWS

Digital backdoor to exams platform

Worst cyberattack in Greece disrupts high school exams, causes political spat
NEWS

Worst cyberattack in Greece disrupts high school exams, causes political spat

Top prosecutor orders probe into cyberattack targeting exam platform
NEWS

Top prosecutor orders probe into cyberattack targeting exam platform

Exam platform crashes again, causing havoc in schools
NEWS

Exam platform crashes again, causing havoc in schools

Cyber attack crashes school exam platform
NEWS

Cyber attack crashes school exam platform

Teen arrested after shooting teacher with air gun
NEWS

Teen arrested after shooting teacher with air gun