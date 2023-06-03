Syntagma tram affected by race on Saturday night

Segments of Athens’ tram Line 6 (Pikrodafni-Syntagma) will not operate for three hours on Saturday night to facilitate a running event in the suburb of Nea Smyrni, the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) announced on Friday.

Specifically, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. trams on the Pikrodafni-Syntagma line will only run between Syntagma-Neos Kosmos and Pikrodafni-Panagitsa.

The following stops will be out of service during those hours as the 1st Nea Smyrni Night Run takes place: Baknana, Aegeou, Agias Fotinis, Megalou Alexandrou, Agia Paraskevi, Medeas Mykalis, Evangeliki Scholi, and the stop Achilleos & Amfitheas. [AMNA]