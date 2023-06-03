NEWS

Kozani bridge opens again to traffic after repairs

The Servia Bridge in Kozani, northern Greece, one of the longest in the country, was reopened to motorists on Saturday after undergoing crucial repairs.

According to state broadcaster ERT, while cars and other vehicles are allowed to use the 1.37-kilometer high bridge that connects the towns of Kozani and Servia, trucks of 3.5 tons and over are banned due to structural concerns.

The bridge was closed on May 17 after a deep crack appeared in one of its pylons. An inspection also revealed further damage from rust, wear and tear, promoting its shutdown.

The repairs have reportedly cost around 300,000 euros. Compensation is also being organized for local residents and businesses impacted by the closure of the bridge.

Designed by Italian civil engineer Riccardo Morandi, Servia Bridge was completed in 1975 and stands at a height of 55 meters above the water of the Polyphytos artificial lake.

