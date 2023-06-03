NEWS

Foreign Minister Kaskarelis congratulates Erdogan at Ankara swearing-in ceremony

Foreign Minister Kaskarelis congratulates Erdogan at Ankara swearing-in ceremony
[InTime News]

Foreign Minister Vassilis Kaskarelis has personally congratulated Tayyip Erdogan on his reinauguration as Turkish president, on the sidelines of a dinner for the representatives of foreign governments who attended the swearing-in ceremony in Ankara, the Foreign Ministry has said.

Kaskarelis was representing the caretaker Greek government at the ceremony.

The minister also had brief discussions with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew as well as with incoming Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and new National Intelligence Agency (MIT) director Ibrahim Kalin.

foreign-minister-kaskarelis-congratulates-erdogan-at-ankara-swearing-in-ceremony0

Also in attendance, following a personal invitation, was former New Democracy minister and former European commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos.

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
NATO chief heading to Turkey this weekend in fresh push on Swedish membership
NEWS

NATO chief heading to Turkey this weekend in fresh push on Swedish membership

Greek FM to attend swearing-in ceremony of Turkey’s President Erdogan
NEWS

Greek FM to attend swearing-in ceremony of Turkey’s President Erdogan

Ankara sending out mixed signals
NEWS

Ankara sending out mixed signals

NATO presses Turkey to approve Sweden’s membership, eyes Ukraine security plan as summit looms
NEWS

NATO presses Turkey to approve Sweden’s membership, eyes Ukraine security plan as summit looms

Kremlin: Putin, Erdogan to meet in foreseeable future
NEWS

Kremlin: Putin, Erdogan to meet in foreseeable future

Menendez wants change from Turkey before F-16 sale approval
NEWS

Menendez wants change from Turkey before F-16 sale approval