Foreign Minister Kaskarelis congratulates Erdogan at Ankara swearing-in ceremony

Foreign Minister Vassilis Kaskarelis has personally congratulated Tayyip Erdogan on his reinauguration as Turkish president, on the sidelines of a dinner for the representatives of foreign governments who attended the swearing-in ceremony in Ankara, the Foreign Ministry has said.

Kaskarelis was representing the caretaker Greek government at the ceremony.

The minister also had brief discussions with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew as well as with incoming Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and new National Intelligence Agency (MIT) director Ibrahim Kalin.

Also in attendance, following a personal invitation, was former New Democracy minister and former European commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos.

