Tsipras: ‘We have to adapt our policies towards climate neutrality’

[Andrea Bonetti]

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said on Monday that Greece needs to adapt its policies in the direction of climate neutrality to stem the consequences of the climate crisis.

“We have to realize that the climate crisis is here and it will remain here so we all have to adapt our policies towards climate neutrality,” he said during a visit to the Forest and Natural Environment Protection Centre of the Municipality of Vironas to mark World Environment Day.

“The World Environment Day is not a day of celebration, but a day of alarm for the climate crisis and for the need to implement policies that will deal with its consequences,” he continued. “Unfortunately, this issue was not discussed at all during the pre-election period for the May 21 elections. A critical issue for the next day, for the future of our country but also the entire planet.”

