Pregnant teen dies in Nea Makri amid allegations of ambulance delay

A 19-year-old pregnant girl has died in Nea Makri, in eastern Attica. Her relatives claim that she had to wait for hours for an ambulance to arrive.

According to reports, on Tuesday around 11 a.m., the National First Aid Center (EKAV) received a call regarding an 8-month pregnant woman who was feeling unwell and experiencing contractions.

Unconfirmed information from EKAV, as reported by the state broadcaster ERT, suggests that the incident was not initially considered a high priority, given the significant number of similar calls they regularly receive.

However, 1.5 hours later, the EKAV center received a second call from the girl’s family, urgently requesting an ambulance as she was in the process of giving birth.

A mobile medical unit, staffed with a doctor, was promptly dispatched from the nearby seaside town of Loutsa to Nea Makri, arriving approximately twenty minutes later. Upon arrival, the medical team discovered that the girl had already passed away, according to ERT.

The exact cause of her death is expected to be determined by the forensic pathologist.

Significantly, an official administrative investigation has been initiated to examine the incident and the time that elapsed. The investigation is anticipated to be concluded within a two-week timeframe.