NEWS

Pregnant teen dies in Nea Makri amid allegations of ambulance delay

Pregnant teen dies in Nea Makri amid allegations of ambulance delay
File photo.

A 19-year-old pregnant girl has died in Nea Makri, in eastern Attica. Her relatives claim that she had to wait for hours for an ambulance to arrive.

According to reports, on Tuesday around 11 a.m., the National First Aid Center (EKAV) received a call regarding an 8-month pregnant woman who was feeling unwell and experiencing contractions.

Unconfirmed information from EKAV, as reported by the state broadcaster ERT, suggests that the incident was not initially considered a high priority, given the significant number of similar calls they regularly receive.

However, 1.5 hours later, the EKAV center received a second call from the girl’s family, urgently requesting an ambulance as she was in the process of giving birth.

A mobile medical unit, staffed with a doctor, was promptly dispatched from the nearby seaside town of Loutsa to Nea Makri, arriving approximately twenty minutes later. Upon arrival, the medical team discovered that the girl had already passed away, according to ERT.

The exact cause of her death is expected to be determined by the forensic pathologist.

Significantly, an official administrative investigation has been initiated to examine the incident and the time that elapsed. The investigation is anticipated to be concluded within a two-week timeframe.

Health Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Six-year-old child dies of strep-A
NEWS

Six-year-old child dies of strep-A

Thessaloniki nurse found dead after hospital shift
NEWS

Thessaloniki nurse found dead after hospital shift

Fatal accident prompts strike at Perama Ship Repair Zone
NEWS

Fatal accident prompts strike at Perama Ship Repair Zone

Mykonos: Divers recover five bodies from sunken migrant vessel
NEWS

Mykonos: Divers recover five bodies from sunken migrant vessel

Four arrested over death of Perama worker
NEWS

Four arrested over death of Perama worker

British national killed by lightning while swimming on Rhodes
NEWS

British national killed by lightning while swimming on Rhodes