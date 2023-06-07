Teen reportedly jailed in Turkey for adding Hitler mustache to Erdogan poster

People are reflected in an election campaign poster of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, May 2. [AP]

Turkish authorities have arrested and imprisoned a 16-year-old teenager for adding a mustache to an election campaign poster featuring President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as reported by AFP citing local media.

According to the report, various pro-opposition media outlets, including BirGun and Cumhuriyet newspapers, as well as the private TV station Halk TV, stated that the incident took place in the southeastern town of Mersin on Tuesday. The teenager was accused of defacing the poster near his residence with a pen, drawing a mustache resembling Hitler’s and writing derogatory comments.

The arrest reportedly occurred after the teenager was identified through CCTV footage. Authorities conducted an interview at his home, during which he allegedly admitted to drawing the mustache but denied writing the accompanying comments.

Following the investigation and a hearing before the public prosecutor, the 16-year-old was found guilty of “insulting the president” and subsequently incarcerated in a nearby youth facility.