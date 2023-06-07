Woman, 66, arrested for drug trafficking and forgery in Athens

Police in Athens have arrested a 66-year-old Albanian woman on charges of drug trafficking and forgery.

According to authorities, after an investigation on Tuesday into the suspect’s involvement in cannabis trafficking in the Kato Patissia neighborhood, particularly near schools, her criminal activities were confirmed.

During a search assisted by a police dog, officers discovered 57 nylon packages containing 1,088 grams of raw cannabis at the suspect’s residence, indicating an intent to sell.

In addition, various items were seized, including four precision electronic scales, 227 nylon packaging materials used for drug distribution, €3,830 in cash, and a counterfeit €50 banknote.

The suspect has been scheduled to appear before the Athens Misdemeanor Court.