Police searching for shooters in double killing

Greek police were searching on Thursday for the suspects behind the killing of two men that took place at the Piraeus municipality of Korydallos, shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

One of the victims, who have only been identified by their initials, was known to the authorities for his role in extortion rings and had previously been accused of manslaughter.

The two men were inside a car on Sofia Vembo Street when they were approached by the killers, riding in a second vehicle. The attackers opened fire with two Kalashnikovs, killing one of the victims instantly, police said. The second victim crawled out of the car injured and tried to hide at a nearby building but the killers caught up with him and shot him at close range.

Police said it was notified about the shootings at 11.18 p.m. At the scene, officers found a dead man inside a Mercedes riddled with bullets. They also found bloodstains next to a Smart stopped next to it that lead them to the second victim whose body was found in the garage of an apartment building.

Eyewitnesses said they heard several rounds of shooting and officers retrieved more than 50 bullet cases from the scene. Authorities later found a burned vehicle in the area of Skaramangas, in western Athens, believed to have been used by the shooters.

Police sources have said they believe the killings were a case of criminals settling scores. The investigation is being handled by the the Security Directorate of Attica.