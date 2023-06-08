NEWS

Drop in coronavirus infections; 38 deaths due to Covid-19

Drop in coronavirus infections; 38 deaths due to Covid-19
[Attila Balazs/ MTI via AP]

New cases of both SARS-CoV-2 and of influenza (flu) dropped slightly over the week of May 29-June 4, according to the weekly report by the National Public Health Organization (EODY), published on Thursday.

Hospital admissions for coronavirus (486) also decreased last week, dropping 21% overall compared to the average weekly for admissions during the last 4 weeks. Meanwhile, the number of new intubations (15) in May 29-June 4 increased slightly compared to the previous week, but stayed close to the average of new intubations in the last 4 weeks.

At present, 37 people are intubated with Covid-19 in Greek hospitals, while another 38 died during the week of May 29-June 4. The median age of those who died was 86.5 (age range: 63-97).

Weekly sampling of virus loads in urban waste in Greece showed a drop in SARS-CoV-2 in 5 of 6 regions checked.

In terms of the flu, there was no case requiring admission to intensive care units (ICUs), or any new death reported, during the week of May 29-June 4.

A total of 68 people with flu have been hospitalized in ICUs since the start of the flu season and 26 people have died. A total of 78% of infections relate to type A, and of these the most common were subtype A (H3N2).

Overall, a drop was registered in flu-like illnesses across all age groups this past week, while respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) remained at the same low levels as the week prior. [AMNA]

Health Coronavirus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Drop reported in Covid cases, though fatalities persist
NEWS

Drop reported in Covid cases, though fatalities persist

New cases of Covid-19 slightly up
NEWS

New cases of Covid-19 slightly up

Rise in coronavirus infections, drop in flu cases
NEWS

Rise in coronavirus infections, drop in flu cases

Savvopoulos hospitalized with Covid-19
NEWS

Savvopoulos hospitalized with Covid-19

Covid-19 positivity rate on the rise as Greece records 38 deaths
NEWS

Covid-19 positivity rate on the rise as Greece records 38 deaths

Covid deaths ease, but ICU patients up from last week
NEWS

Covid deaths ease, but ICU patients up from last week