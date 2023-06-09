Worker injuries raise concerns for job site safety

Two workers were injured on the job in separate incidents in different parts of the country on Thursday, as labor groups intensified calls for more stringent safety measures and inspections at job sites.

In Kozani, northern Greece, a 45-year-old man was fighting for his life after becoming wedged in a machine at an animal feed factory. According to local media reports, he was operating the machine when one of his arms and a leg became entangled in the mechanism.

At the container terminal of Piraeus Port, meanwhile, a 42-year-old private bridge crane operator sustained injuries to his leg in circumstances that are still being investigated.

The incidents come days after a 47-year-old worker died in a job-related accident at the shipyard repair zone in Perama.