Athens Pride moves to Kotzia Square

A huge rainbow flag is seen in front of the parliament building during a gay pride parade in Athens, June 10, 2017 [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

The central event of Athens Pride will take place on Kotzia Square, opposite Athens Town Hall, on Saturday, June 10.

The change from the traditional venue of Syntagma Square was necessitated by the presence of a party election pavilion on the central square.

“For reasons of safety, production, space issues, as well as the political neutrality of Athens Pride, we decided not to cancel Athens Pride 2023, but to move it to Kotzia Square instead,” organizers said in a recent statement.

Booths and the stage will operate throughout the day at Kotzia Square, which will also be the starting point for the Pride parade

The parade will proceed to the front of parliament before returning to Kotzia Square, where a live concert and open party will take place.

Police have advised motorists that there will be traffic restrictions on the stretch of Athinas Street between Sofokleous Street and Omonia Square from the afternoon.

