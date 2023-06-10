Three-quarters of Greek motorists talk on phone while driving

Over three-quarters (76%) of Greek drivers talk on the phone and 84% of them use their smartphone for other purposes like watching videos while driving, according to an Ipsos survey for the Vinci Autoroutes Foundation, released last month.

In the poll, over 12,000 motorists from 11 European countries (Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden and the UK) were asked about their driving habits, for the 13th European Responsible Driving Barometer.

The data showed 92% of Greek drivers consider other drivers to be dangerous.

Almost one in ten (9%) of Greek drivers admit to driving while drunk while 15% said they have caused an accident due to excessive alcohol consumption.

One in ten drivers said they have driven after having smoked cannabis or used other drugs.

Over a quarter (26%) confirmed that they have fallen asleep even for a few seconds at the wheel, while one in five said they were involved or almost had an accident due to sleepiness.

Arguments on the Greek roads are common, with 63% of drivers admitting to getting in rows with other motorists, 60% to honking their horns unnecessarily, 24% getting out of the car to argue and 86% being scared by the aggressive behavior other drivers.

Regarding speed limits, 8 out of 10 Greek drivers said they exceed the speed limit, while 44% said they do not wear a seat belt while driving. [AMNA]