NEWS

Three-quarters of Greek motorists talk on phone while driving

Three-quarters of Greek motorists talk on phone while driving

Over three-quarters (76%) of Greek drivers talk on the phone and 84% of them use their smartphone for other purposes like watching videos while driving, according to an Ipsos survey for the Vinci Autoroutes Foundation, released last month.

In the poll, over 12,000 motorists from 11 European countries (Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden and the UK) were asked about their driving habits, for the 13th European Responsible Driving Barometer.

The data showed 92% of Greek drivers consider other drivers to be dangerous.

Almost one in ten (9%) of Greek drivers admit to driving while drunk while 15% said they have caused an accident due to excessive alcohol consumption.

One in ten drivers said they have driven after having smoked cannabis or used other drugs.

Over a quarter (26%) confirmed that they have fallen asleep even for a few seconds at the wheel, while one in five said they were involved or almost had an accident due to sleepiness.

Arguments on the Greek roads are common, with 63% of drivers admitting to getting in rows with other motorists, 60% to honking their horns unnecessarily, 24% getting out of the car to argue and 86% being scared by the aggressive behavior other drivers.

Regarding speed limits, 8 out of 10 Greek drivers said they exceed the speed limit, while 44% said they do not wear a seat belt while driving. [AMNA]

Accident Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Italian experts in Larissa as part of train crash probe
NEWS

Italian experts in Larissa as part of train crash probe

Tempe railway disaster relatives sue officials and politicians
NEWS

Tempe railway disaster relatives sue officials and politicians

Railway executives given time to prepare defense
TEMPE CRASH

Railway executives given time to prepare defense

Families of Τempe rail collision victims demand justice and safety measures
NEWS

Families of Τempe rail collision victims demand justice and safety measures

Traffic gridlock after car catches fire in Efpalinos tunnel
NEWS

Traffic gridlock after car catches fire in Efpalinos tunnel

Former OSE head, two executives to face criminal prosecution
NEWS

Former OSE head, two executives to face criminal prosecution