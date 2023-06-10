Police investigate arson at Aspropyrgos gas station

Police in Athens are investigating an incident in which four armed men turned up at a gas station and set four vehicles alight.

The incident began at around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning in the western suburb of Aspropyrgos when four people arrived at the gas station on two motorbikes.

Using a gun, possibly a Kalashnikov, they forced an attendant and a driver into the store before setting fire to three tank trucks and car that were in the forecourt.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire approximately three hours after the attack.

Police believe the perpetrators may have wanted to send a “message” to the owner of the gas station.

They are also examining the possibility that the arson is connected to the double murder in Korydallos that took place on Wednesday night.