NEWS

Exams prize creativity

Exams prize creativity

Something has been changing in the university entrance exams and it became obvious this year: Students are being asked to use their critical faculties more and rely less on memorization.

In the past, all students had to do to get a good grade was to memorize whole passages from textbooks and write them down verbatim in their exam papers. This approach provided supposedly objective assessment criteria and suited the least creative of both students and teachers.

This year, students were asked to evaluate, criticize, and incorporate their own experience in subjects as diverse as composition, Ancient Greek and biology. And many teachers have welcomed the change, even if it makes the exam more challenging. 

Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Digital backdoor to exams platform
NEWS

Digital backdoor to exams platform

Worst cyberattack in Greece disrupts high school exams, causes political spat
NEWS

Worst cyberattack in Greece disrupts high school exams, causes political spat

Top prosecutor orders probe into cyberattack targeting exam platform
NEWS

Top prosecutor orders probe into cyberattack targeting exam platform

Exam platform crashes again, causing havoc in schools
NEWS

Exam platform crashes again, causing havoc in schools

Cyber attack crashes school exam platform
NEWS

Cyber attack crashes school exam platform

Teen arrested after shooting teacher with air gun
NEWS

Teen arrested after shooting teacher with air gun