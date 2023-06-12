NEWS

Traffic accident in Kifissia leaves six injured

Six people were injured, with four in serious condition, following a traffic accident involving two vehicles that took place on Monday morning in the northern Athens suburb of Kifissia. The accident occurred at the intersection of Kifissias Avenue and Diligianni Street.

The collision occurred between a passenger car carrying five young individuals and another vehicle, under unspecified circumstances. The impact was severe, causing one of the vehicles to collide with a lamppost.

Upon receiving the report, twelve firefighters arrived at the scene with four vehicles to assist in the extrication of four individuals trapped inside the vehicles. Subsequently, all injured individuals were transported to nearby medical facilities by ambulance.

In order to ensure safety and facilitate the ongoing investigations into the incident, the traffic police have implemented traffic regulations at the location.

