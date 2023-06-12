Authorities rescue 90 refugees and migrants near Kythera

Greek authorities have announced the rescue of 90 refugees and migrants who were discovered aboard a distressed sailboat off the coast of Kythera. In response to an emergency call placed to the European emergency number 112 on Saturday evening, the coast guard swiftly located the vessel southeast of the island.

The passengers, which consisted of 35 men, 18 women, 27 boys, and 10 girls, were safely transferred from the vessel to a coast guard patrol boat. Subsequently, they were transported to the port town of Neapoli in the southern Peloponnese on Saturday night. The individuals hail from various countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iraq, and Egypt.

After conducting an investigation, authorities have apprehended two of the rescued foreign nationals for violating migration laws. [AMNA]