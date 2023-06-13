NEWS

Sixth child this year dies from Streptococcus A

Sixth child this year dies from Streptococcus A

The sixth death of a child due to the streptococcus A (Strep A) infection has been recorded in Greece since the beginning of 2023, according to the National Public Health Organization (EODY) on Monday.

The 7-year-old child died in a hospital in Thessaloniki.

In a statement issued in the aftermath of the child’s death, EODY stated that from September 2022 to the present, there has been an upsurge in cases of invasive group A streptococcal infections in several European nations. More specifically, several deaths from the infection in children under the age of 10 years were reported in the UK, France and Ireland over this period of time.

Health experts believe that the increase in cases and deaths may be related to the increased circulation of respiratory viruses (influenza, RSV), as viral co-infection with streptococcus increases the risk of invasive infection with this bacterium.

Child Death Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Family of boy who died of heart attack donate organs
NEWS

Family of boy who died of heart attack donate organs

Poll shows New Democracy leading by over 18 points
GREEK ELECTIONS

Poll shows New Democracy leading by over 18 points

Seven suspects remanded in girl pimping case
NEWS

Seven suspects remanded in girl pimping case

Priest accused of sending sexually explicit video to boy
NEWS

Priest accused of sending sexually explicit video to boy

Girl dies after wall collapses on her
NEWS

Girl dies after wall collapses on her

Teen arrested after shooting teacher with air gun
NEWS

Teen arrested after shooting teacher with air gun