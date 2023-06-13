Sixth child this year dies from Streptococcus A

The sixth death of a child due to the streptococcus A (Strep A) infection has been recorded in Greece since the beginning of 2023, according to the National Public Health Organization (EODY) on Monday.

The 7-year-old child died in a hospital in Thessaloniki.

In a statement issued in the aftermath of the child’s death, EODY stated that from September 2022 to the present, there has been an upsurge in cases of invasive group A streptococcal infections in several European nations. More specifically, several deaths from the infection in children under the age of 10 years were reported in the UK, France and Ireland over this period of time.

Health experts believe that the increase in cases and deaths may be related to the increased circulation of respiratory viruses (influenza, RSV), as viral co-infection with streptococcus increases the risk of invasive infection with this bacterium.