Composer Markopoulos’ funeral service to take place on Thursday

The funeral of one of Greece’s most influential composers of the 20th century, Yannis Markopoulos, will take place in Athens on Thursday, his family announced on Monday.

Markopoulos died at the age of 84 on Saturday evening after being hospitalized at the Alexandra Hospital in Athens, where he was admitted on June 5.

The Cretan-born composer, who had been battling cancer for a year, wrote music for theater, cinema, television, dance, symphony orchestras, opera and oratorios.

Markopoulos created his own music school through the “Back to the Roots” movement.