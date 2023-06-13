Poll gives ND 21.7-point lead

With the election looming, conservative New Democracy has a 21.7-percentage point lead over main opposition SYRIZA, according to a poll of voter intentions based on expected valid votes conducted by Alco on behalf of Alpha TV and presented on Monday evening.

The poll was conducted between June 6 and 10 on a nationwide sample of 1,200 people, ahead of the June 25 election. More specifically the poll gave ND 39.9%, followed by leftist SYRIZA with 18.2%, center-left PASOK-KINAL with 10.8%, communist KKE with 6.1%, nationalist Greek Solution with 3.3%, religious nationalist Niki with 3.4%, Plevsi Eleftherias (Sailing to Freedom) with 4.4% and MeRA25 with 1.7%.

To the question whether participants will vote in the elections to confirm or correct the result of the May 21 elections, 64% said “to confirm,” 24% “to correct” and 12% “I don’t know / I am not answering.”