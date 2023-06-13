Man attacked in Thessaloniki over romantic rivalry

A 21-year-old man told police he was attacked by three men early Sunday morning in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, over a romantic rivalry.

The victim told police he was in his car on Georgikis Scholis Street when three men stepped out of a nearby vehicle, approached him and started beating him. It was not clear if the assailants spoke to the victim.

The 21-year-old received first aid at a local hospital and filed a report with the police. Authorities said they have identified one of the alleged attackers in an 18-year-old man.