NEWS

Five Greek party heads to battle it out in TV showdown

Five Greek party heads to battle it out in TV showdown

Five political leaders of the parties that managed to gain parliamentary representation in the May 21 elections will cross swords in a televised debate starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Participants include the president of New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, PASOK’s Nikos Androulakis, the general secretary of the Greek Communist Party (KKE) Dimitris Koutsoumbas and Greek Solution’s Kyriakos Velopoulos.

They will take questions from six journalists from nationwide TV stations, coordinated by the anchor of ERT’s news bulletin Giorgos Kouvaras.

 

Politics Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Undecideds, voter mobilization seen as key
ELECTIONS

Undecideds, voter mobilization seen as key

Acrimony over Rodopi intensifies
NEWS

Acrimony over Rodopi intensifies

Tsipras meets PM amid confrontation over Muslim minority in Thrace
NEWS

Tsipras meets PM amid confrontation over Muslim minority in Thrace

ND working to avoid a Pyrrhic victory
NEWS

ND working to avoid a Pyrrhic victory

MeRA25 fined over illegal posters, leaflets
NEWS

MeRA25 fined over illegal posters, leaflets

Poll shows New Democracy leading by over 18 points
GREEK ELECTIONS

Poll shows New Democracy leading by over 18 points