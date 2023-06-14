Five Greek party heads to battle it out in TV showdown

Five political leaders of the parties that managed to gain parliamentary representation in the May 21 elections will cross swords in a televised debate starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Participants include the president of New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, PASOK’s Nikos Androulakis, the general secretary of the Greek Communist Party (KKE) Dimitris Koutsoumbas and Greek Solution’s Kyriakos Velopoulos.

They will take questions from six journalists from nationwide TV stations, coordinated by the anchor of ERT’s news bulletin Giorgos Kouvaras.