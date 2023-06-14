NEWS

Kuwait signs contract with Turkey to buy $367 mln worth of drones

[AP]

Kuwait has concluded a contract worth $367 million with Turkish defence firm Baykar to buy its TB2 drones through direct negotiations between the two governments, the Kuwaiti army said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement did not reveal how many drones would be delivered to Kuwait or when.

International demand for Baykar’s TB2 drones soared after they featured in conflicts in Syria, Libya and Azerbaijan and interest in them increased further following their use by Ukraine’s military to thwart Russian forces.

The State of Kuwait would be the 28th country in the world to conclude a contract for the Bayraktar TB2 drones. [Reuters]

Turkey Defense

