Shipping Ministry signs contracts for patrol boats and high-speed vessels worth 14.4 million euros

The Shipping Ministry has recently entered into three contracts with Viking Norsafe Life-Saving Equipment Hellas. These contracts involve the acquisition of a total of 31 patrol boats, including 21 conventional boats and 10 inflatable boats, along with three high-speed boats for the Port Authority. The total value of these contracts amounts to 14,372,700 euros.

These boats form part of an extensive procurement program for the Port Authority-Hellenic Coast Guard, which has been ongoing for the past four years, commencing at the end of 2019. The program, with a budget of 800 million euros, aims to enhance the capabilities of the Port Authority-Hellenic Coast Guard.

The funding for this program is sourced from the 2014-2020 EU funding cycle and the Domestic Security Fund (TEA). As per the contractual obligations, the boats must be delivered within the next 10 months to meet the specified timeline. [AMNA]

