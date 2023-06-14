Five suspects arrested following attacks on banks, ATMs, and supermarkets in Patra

Police in the western port city of Patra have apprehended five suspects in connection with a series of attacks on bank branches, ATMs, and supermarkets during the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, the perpetrators, who concealed their identities with hoods, inflicted damage on a bank branch and five ATMs. In addition, they vandalized two ATMs situated within supermarkets and caused destruction to the facades of these establishments. Furthermore, they set ablaze a utility truck owned by a supermarket chain.

Authorities are presently conducting investigations and gathering evidence from the locations where the attacks occurred.