Migrant rescue operation under way south of Crete

A coast guard operation is underway south of the island of Crete Wednesday following the discovery of a sailing vessel carrying dozens of undocumented migrants.

According to reports, the boat is carrying 80 individuals on board. They are expected to be transported to either Kali Limenes in Iraklio or Agia Galini in Rethymno.

In a separate incident earlier Wednesday, over 80 people were rescued from the sea approximately 47 nautical miles southwest of Pylos in the Peloponnese, in international waters.

The rescue operation took place after a fishing boat, carrying an unspecified number of undocumented migrants, capsized.