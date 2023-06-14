NEWS

Migrant rescue operation under way south of Crete

Migrant rescue operation under way south of Crete
File photo.

A coast guard operation is underway south of the island of Crete Wednesday following the discovery of a sailing vessel carrying dozens of undocumented migrants.

According to reports, the boat is carrying 80 individuals on board. They are expected to be transported to either Kali Limenes in Iraklio or Agia Galini in Rethymno.

In a separate incident earlier Wednesday, over 80 people were rescued from the sea approximately 47 nautical miles southwest of Pylos in the Peloponnese, in international waters.

The rescue operation took place after a fishing boat, carrying an unspecified number of undocumented migrants, capsized.

Rescue Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Over 80 rescued after migrant boat capsizes near Pylos
NEWS

Over 80 rescued after migrant boat capsizes near Pylos

Authorities rescue 90 refugees and migrants near Kythera
NEWS

Authorities rescue 90 refugees and migrants near Kythera

Mediterranean boat carrying 500 migrants has disappeared, rescuers say
NEWS

Mediterranean boat carrying 500 migrants has disappeared, rescuers say

Three dead, others missing after dinghy carrying migrants overturns near Mykonos
NEWS

Three dead, others missing after dinghy carrying migrants overturns near Mykonos

Police evacuate migrants stranded on Evros River islet
NEWS

Police evacuate migrants stranded on Evros River islet

Greek coast guard rescues 97 migrants off Kea
NEWS

Greek coast guard rescues 97 migrants off Kea