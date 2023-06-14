NEWS

‘Climate change is the challenge of our lifetime,’ sustainable tourism expert says in Kathimerini summit

[Nikos Kokkalias]

Doug Lansky, a specialist in sustainable tourism, spoke on the global state of the sector as part of the “Reimagine Tourism in Greece” summit held by Kathimerini. Among the topics he covered were air travel, single-use plastics, eco-tourism and water management.

“Climate change is the challenge of our lifetime, but also that of the next generation. The existing lifestyle is hard to change but we can do something”, he noted.

“While we want eco-tourism, we don’t exactly know what it is”, he commented and stated that is not just about the investments made but the utilization of existing solutions. He pointed to several solutions that are either underutilized or not utilized at all, illustrating his point with several videos.

